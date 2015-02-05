LONDON Feb 5 The administrators for UK foreign exchange broker Alpari UK said they had been unable to sell the business after the company was crippled by losses caused by Switzerland's removal of the cap on the franc.

The joint administrators from KPMG said on Thursday they had sold the intellectual property assets of Alpari (UK), including the Alpari trademark, to Andrey Dashin, one of the shareholders of the company, and would continue to try to sell other parts of the business.

But they said the lack of a buyer for all the company meant 114 staff had left due to redundancies and resignations. They continued to employ 52 employees who will assist in the administration. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)