By Jemima Kelly
LONDON Jan 22 IronFX is in talks to buy fellow
online forex broker Alpari UK, which was forced into
administration on Monday after suffering heavy losses on the
Swiss franc, the Cyprus-based company's chief operating officer
told Reuters on Thursday.
Alpari, sponsor of Premier League soccer team West Ham
United, was one of two high-profile brokerage victims of the
franc's surge after the Swiss National Bank stunned markets last
Thursday by abandoning its three-year old cap on the currency.
"We are in the process of making a bid and (are) in contact
with the Administrators," said Dimitris Hatzis, IronFX's chief
operating officer, in an email to Reuters.
Administrators for Alpari are aiming to sell the broker by
the end of next week and are in discussions with a handful of
firms, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters
separately.
KPMG, which is running Alpari, is aiming to secure a quick
sale to keep staff and clients and as much of the business
intact as possible.
"IronFX Global understands the sector and Alpari's business
well. The company also understands the pending court cases
between the majority shareholder and the company," Hatzis added.
The co-founder of Russian-owned Alpari applied a year ago to
wind up the parent company of its retail currency brokerage,
fearing it was "doomed" long before the company's collapse from
trading losses last week, he said on Wednesday.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday
initial indications were that the funds of more than 100,000
Alpari customers were "whole", although it would take more time
to confirm if there were customer losses.
In a statement on its website, IronFX said it had fully
covered all negative balances that had arisen after the SNB's
shock move, and that it would continue to offer negative balance
protection.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Patrick
Graham and Susan Thomas)