MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexico's Alfa petrochemical unit Alpek priced its initial public offering at 27.50 pesos per share, the company said late on Wednesday.

Alpek's up to 11.2 billion peso ($851 million) IPO is the first Mexican offering to price in nine months and its association with parent company Grupo Alfa has lent confidence to the transaction, reported IFR Markets, a ThomsonReuters unit. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chris Lewis)