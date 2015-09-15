LJUBLJANA, Sept 15 Slovenia's competition
watchdog has allowed passenger transporter Arriva,
which is owned by German railway operator Deutsche Bahn
, to take over a Slovenian bus transporter Alpetour
, Alpetour said on Tuesday.
The Slovenian unit of Arriva plans to buy 59.21 percent of
Alpetour, which is mainly owned by Slovenian companies and a
local bank, after which it it is obliged to take over the whole
company.
Arriva has offered 55 euros per Alpetour share, valuing the
whole company at 24.7 million euros ($27.91 million).
Arriva was not immediately available for comment.
The deal would take Arriva's share of the public passenger
market to 40 percent from 22 percent.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)