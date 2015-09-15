LJUBLJANA, Sept 15 Slovenia's competition watchdog has allowed passenger transporter Arriva, which is owned by German railway operator Deutsche Bahn , to take over a Slovenian bus transporter Alpetour , Alpetour said on Tuesday.

The Slovenian unit of Arriva plans to buy 59.21 percent of Alpetour, which is mainly owned by Slovenian companies and a local bank, after which it it is obliged to take over the whole company.

Arriva has offered 55 euros per Alpetour share, valuing the whole company at 24.7 million euros ($27.91 million).

Arriva was not immediately available for comment.

The deal would take Arriva's share of the public passenger market to 40 percent from 22 percent. ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)