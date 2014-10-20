(Refiles with additional link)

Oct 20 Guangdong Alpha Animation and Culture Co Ltd

* Says its Hong Kong unit to invest $20 million to take 10 percent stake in Discovery Entertainment Capital Partners

* Says plans to invest 150 million yuan (24.50 million US dollar) in setting up unit in Guangdong

