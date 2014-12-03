UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 Guangdong Alpha Animation and Culture Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest HK$200 million (25.80 million US dollar) in setting up a film studio in Hong Kong
* Says Hong Kong unit signs film production agreement with Monarchy Enterprises with investment up to $60 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yhhMNa; bit.ly/1AfpTN4
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 7.7526 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources