BRIEF-Parker Drilling says amended and restated company's by-laws
* On and effective March 9, 2017, board of directors of parker drilling company amended and restated company's by-laws - sec filing
Dec 25 Guangdong Alpha Animation and Culture Co Ltd
* Says in stake acquisition, movie production deals with U.S. firm 451 Media group
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zVmZxB
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* On and effective March 9, 2017, board of directors of parker drilling company amended and restated company's by-laws - sec filing
* Ronald Rogers reports sale of 11,000 shares of common stock of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc on March 13, 2017 at $94.6/share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lXKMQ7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, March 14 AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slowed disease progression sharply in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting hopes for a product that belongs to a novel drug class called PARP inhibitors.