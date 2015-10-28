LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - Greece's Alpha Bank has launched an
exchange offer on its outstanding subordinated and senior bonds
in the hope of strengthening its capital base.
The bank is seeking to exchange 27 bond issues for so-called
Non-Transferable receipts.
"The Exchange Offers are being made to strengthen the
Offeror's capital base, which has been impacted by the impaired
macro-economic conditions recently experienced in the Hellenic
Republic that are affecting all Greek financial institutions,"
the bank said in a statement.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are dealer managers for the exchange
offer which expires on November 16.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)