LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - Greece's Alpha Bank has launched an exchange offer on its outstanding subordinated and senior bonds in the hope of strengthening its capital base.

The bank is seeking to exchange 27 bond issues for so-called Non-Transferable receipts.

"The Exchange Offers are being made to strengthen the Offeror's capital base, which has been impacted by the impaired macro-economic conditions recently experienced in the Hellenic Republic that are affecting all Greek financial institutions," the bank said in a statement.

Citigroup and JP Morgan are dealer managers for the exchange offer which expires on November 16.

(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)