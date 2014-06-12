BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Greece's Alpha Bank is set to print a 500m three-year senior bond at a yield of just 3.5%, according to a lead manager.
The new issue has attracted 2bn of orders, and is pricing at the tight end of the 3.625% area revised guidance set earlier on Thursday. This guidance was revised from initial price thoughts of 3.75%.
A 3.5% print will be the lowest new issue yield from a Greek bank since the country's institutions returned to the capital markets.
Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Mediobanca are marketing the transaction which will be priced later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, writing by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as the central bank's moral suasion prevented depreciation ahead of a bond auction to raise $830 million, dealers said.