NEW YORK, March 12 A coal miner was fatally injured at an Alpha Natural Resources Inc mine in West Virginia over the weekend, the company said on Monday.

It said the man was struck by material from the mine's side wall during the evening shift on Saturday at the Kingston #2 mine in Fayette County, West Virginia.

Alpha said operations at the mine have been idled while federal and state officials investigate.

Last year, Alpha acquired Massey Energy, which had operated the Upper Big Branch mine in the state, at which 29 miners died in an explosion in 2010 -- the worst U.S. mine disaster in four decades.

Alpha stock slipped 17 cents or 1 percent to $16.26 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)