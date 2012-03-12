* Operations idled for investigation
* Alpha stock down 3.2 percent
(Adds production, safety data, coal stocks down)
NEW YORK, March 12 A coal miner was
fatally injured in an Alpha Natural Resources Inc mine
in West Virginia over the weekend, the company said on Monday.
It said the man was struck by material from the mine's side
wall during the evening shift on Saturday at the Kingston #2
mine in Fayette County.
Alpha said operations at the mine have been idled
while federal and state officials investigate.
Alpha stock was down 3.2 percent to $15.90 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, but analysts noted that
coal company shares generally were down on Monday because
natural gas prices were hovering above a 10-year low.
Utilities are more likely to switch away from coal to fuel
power stations when natural gas prices are low, they said.
Last year, Alpha acquired Massey Energy, which had operated
the Upper Big Branch mine in West Virginia, at which 29 miners
died in an explosion in 2010 -- the worst U.S. mine disaster in
four decades.
According to the federal Mine Safety and Health
Administration (MSHA) the weekend death was only the second
fatality in a U.S. coal mine this year.
MSHA said its preliminary data for 2011 show that 37 miners
died in work-related accidents last year -- 21 in coal mines and
16 at metal/nonmetal mining facilities. That total compared with
48 coal mining deaths and 23 at metal mines in 2010.
The agency said 2011 had the second-lowest number of mining
deaths since statistics were first recorded in 1910.
According to Alpha's web site, the Kingston complex,
comprising two underground mines near Pax, West Virginia, has an
annual output of about 1 million tons of premium metallurgical
coal for steel-making.
Last month, Alpha said it expects to produce 107 million to
124 million tons of coal this year.
(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave
Zimmerman)