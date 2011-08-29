ATHENS Aug 29 The share swap ratio of a proposed merger between EFG Eurobank and Alpha Bank, Greece's second and third-largest lenders, is seven EFG shares per five Alpha shares, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

"The swap ratio is seven EFG shares per five Alpha Bank shares," the banking source said.

The boards of EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha (ACBr.AT) are meeting on Monday to clinch a deal that will form the largest lender in southeast Europe. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)