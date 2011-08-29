ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) announced on Monday that their boards approved a merger deal to form the largest lender in southeast Europe.

"(The) consolidation of two highly complementary private sector banks, with substantial synergies and a clear strategic rationale... will play a vital role in the economic recovery of Greece," the two lenders said in a statement.

EFG Eurobank and Alpha are respectively Greece's second and third largest lenders. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)