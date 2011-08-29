EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) announced on Monday that their boards approved a merger deal to form the largest lender in southeast Europe.
"(The) consolidation of two highly complementary private sector banks, with substantial synergies and a clear strategic rationale... will play a vital role in the economic recovery of Greece," the two lenders said in a statement.
EFG Eurobank and Alpha are respectively Greece's second and third largest lenders. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Feb 6 Activist hedge fund manager Mick McGuire nominated four directors to serve on the board of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, officially launching a proxy fight against the U.S. restaurant chain.
LONDON, Feb 6 Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.