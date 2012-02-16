ATHENS Feb 16 Executives at Greece's Alpha Bank and EFG Eurobank dismissed speculation the two lenders had resumed merger talks, which had helped boost their shares on Thursday.

The Greek financial Kerdos newspaper reported on its website that rumours suggesting talks between Alpha and Eurobank were being revived had helped the Athens stock exchange close up 1.13 percent on Thursday.

Greek banks gained 5.2 percent at Thursday's session, with Alpha and Eurobank jumping 7.6 and 10.2 percent respectively.

But bankers at both lenders dismissed the speculation as baseless.

"The issue remains where we left it," a senior Alpha banker who declined to be named told Reuters.

A banker at Eurobank, who declined to be named, also said there were no new talks or developments.

In August last year, Alpha and Eurobank agreed to merge into Greece's biggest bank to better cope with the debt crisis which has caused deposit outflows and rising loan impairments.

But in late January, the merger was thrown into doubt after Alpha Bank decided to reassess the impact of the country's bond swap scheme before teaming up with Eurobank. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Richard Chang)