Dec 9 The proposal by Maple Group, a
consortium of financial institutions looking to buy TMX Group
and combine it with privately held Alpha Group, has hit a
roadblock over the price it is willing to pay for Alpha, the
Globe and Mail reported on Friday.
Maple is offering about C$100-C$200 million, while Alpha is
looking for about C$450-C$600 million, people familiar with the
situation told the paper.
The bank-led group wants to acquire the owner of the Toronto
Stock Exchange for C$3.8 billion and combine it with TMX's top
stock trading competitor Alpha, to form an entity that would
host over 80 percent of all share trading in Canada, the paper
said.
Representatives from Maple and Alpha declined to comment, it
added.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)