UPDATE 4-Oil bounces off November lows, but bloated US stockpiles pressure market
* U.S. oil output up 8 pct since mid-2016 to over 9 mln barrels
Aug 3 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, hurt by a steep fall in coal prices.
Alpha Natural and its affiliates operate more than 50 underground and surface mines, and more than 20 coal preparation facilities in Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Wyoming. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)
* U.S. oil output up 8 pct since mid-2016 to over 9 mln barrels
* Gasoline imports tumble 94 pct to just 7,245 tonnes (Adds details on imports and exports)