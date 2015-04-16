(Adds background, company and analyst comment)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, April 16 Alpha Natural Resources
Inc, a struggling U.S. coal company, may be forced to buy costly
new insurance or otherwise ensure it can cover obligations for
cleaning up any abandoned mines, according to officials in West
Virginia.
Alpha has been allowed to leave about $262 million
in cleanup liabilities uninsured in West Virginia under a
federal program for coal companies that meet strict financial
tests. State officials told Reuters the company may no longer
qualify for that relief.
"Our regulations are very clear," Harold Ward, acting
director of the West Virginia Division of Mining and
Reclamation, said this week. "It's up to them to remedy this
situation."
Coal companies are required to have insurance or cash on
hand to reclaim land damaged by mining and clean up abandoned
mines in the case of bankruptcy, so taxpayers won't be stuck
picking up the costs. But a federal program called
"self-bonding" has allowed the most financially fit coal
companies to leave a share of their total liabilities uncovered.
Self-bonding has allowed Alpha to avoid needing to have
about $676 million of insurance on its mines in West Virginia
and Kentucky, according to securities filings and regulators.
The filings indicate the company no longer qualifies for
self-bonding.
Alpha alerted West Virginia officials to the possible
shortfall in February, Ward said. State officials have told the
company that it needs to acquire more insurance or find another
way to make up the shortfall.
In Wyoming, where the company has operations, state
officials say they need several more weeks to review the
company's financial reports.
Alpha spokesman Steve Hawkins said self-bonding was one of
the issues the company is discussing with West Virginia
officials.
Annual premiums for coal companies typically run between 1
percent and 2 percent of the total reclamation amount, according
to estimates by the Surety & Fidelity Association of America,
the trade group for the industry.
Annual premiums to cover Alpha's self-bonding guarantees
could exceed $10 million, and a policy could come with costly
strings attached.
A struggling coal company may be required to offer a large
share of collateral to even qualify for a new bond, said Robert
Duke, corporate counsel for the trade group.
"Losing the qualification to self-bond and turning to the
corporate surety market is uncharted territory," said Duke. "To
our knowledge, the coal industry has never faced this kind of
thing before."
Alpha has warned investors that losing its right to
self-bond and the increased costs of surety bonds could cut into
its cash and weigh on its balance sheet.
Alpha shares were at $1.06 on Thursday, plunging from about
$55 four years ago, around the time it bought Massey Energy Co
for $7.1 billion.
The value of Alpha's corporate bonds indicated an 85 percent
chance of default, according to a January analysis by Goldman
Sachs.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)