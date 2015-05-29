May 29 Alpha Natural Resources Inc said
it was notified by Wyoming's environment department that it no
longer qualified for "self bonding," which allowed the coal
miner to avoid insurance or provisions of about $400 million for
cleanup of mines.
Alpha Natural said on Friday that it disagreed with the
department's assessment and was reviewing options to "reverse or
rectify" the judgment.
The company had earlier warned that losing its right to self
bond and the increased costs of surety bonds could weigh on its
balance sheet.
Coal companies are required to have insurance or cash on
hand to reclaim land damaged by mining and clean up abandoned
mines in the case of bankruptcy.
But the federal "self bonding" program has allowed the most
financially fit coal companies to leave a share of their total
liabilities uncovered.
The news comes a day after a Delaware judge asked Alpha
Natural to pay for the legal defense of Donald Blankenship, the
former chief executive of its unit Massey Energy Co who is
facing a criminal trial over a coal mining disaster in 2010.
Alpha Natural's shares were down about 4 percent at 53 cents
in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 85
percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)