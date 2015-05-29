(Updates with regulator comment, background)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON May 29 Alpha Natural Resources Inc
no longer qualifies for a government program that
subsidizes a share of mine cleanup insurance, requiring the coal
company to find another way to cover roughly $400 million in
liabilities, Wyoming officials said on Friday.
State officials told Alpha that it has failed financial
tests that have allowed the company to defer a share of mine
cleanup costs in the case of bankruptcy under a program called
"self bonding."
"At the end of the day, the rules for self bonding are very
clear," said Keith Guille, a spokesman for the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality.
Wyoming formally warned Alpha in April that it did not meet
self-bond requirements and the company did nothing to change
that view in the weeks that followed, Guille said.
Alpha said it disputes the ruling, but is "investigating a
range of options" to satisfy the regulator that it can cover
cleanup costs.
The company had earlier warned that losing its right to self
bond and the increased costs of surety bonds could weigh on its
balance sheet.
In April, Reuters reported that the national mine industry
regulator was examining the federal self-bond program for
abuses.
Investors have lately shunned U.S. coal stocks as weak
global demand, an abundance of natural gas and costly
regulations have hammered the sector.
Alpha Natural's shares were down about 4 percent at 53 cents
in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 85
percent in the past 12 months.
It would be difficult for cash-strapped mining companies to
acquire surety bonds or offer collateral to backstop current
reclamation obligations, said Robert Duke, chief counsel for the
Surety & Fidelity Association of America.
"Losing the qualification to self bond and turning to the
corporate surety market is uncharted territory," Duke said.
Friday's news comes a day after a Delaware judge asked Alpha
Natural to pay for the legal defense of Donald Blankenship, the
former chief executive of its Massey Energy Co unit who is
facing a criminal trial over a coal mining disaster in 2010.
