May 1 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company's cost-control efforts helped offset the effect of depressed coal prices and lower demand.

The company's net loss narrowed to $56 million, or 25 cents per share, from $111 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)