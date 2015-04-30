April 30 U.S. coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported its first profit in 13 quarters, helped by a $364 million gain on early debt repayment.

The company posted net income of $68.2 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $55.7 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 24 percent to $842 million due to weak coal prices. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)