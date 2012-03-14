(Adds Eurobank's reaction, updates share prices)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, March 14 Alpha Bank has
scrapped plans to tie up with rival Eurobank in what
would have been Greece's largest bank merger in decades but
instead became a casualty of the country's bond restructuring.
Alpha Bank had said in January it would put the merger,
agreed in August, on hold until the terms of debt-crippled
Greece's bond swap were finalised.
The lenders had initially sought to form the nation's
largest bank to cope with a crisis that has caused rising bad
debts and prompted many depositors to take their cash elsewhere.
Their share swap deal looked as if it would hit the rocks
when it became clear that the Greek bond exchange - also known
as private sector involvement (PSI) - would inflict a bigger hit
on their portfolios, and disproportionately on Eurobank, which
had roughly double the exposure to Greece's sovereign bonds.
"The market has known for weeks that this merger effort had
soured," an Athens-based banking analyst said. "Today's
development is them formally pulling out."
Greece on Monday swapped outstanding bonds with a face value
of 177.2 billion euros ($232 billion) for new securities as part
of a deal with private sector bondholders to cut its debt
mountain. The exchange entailed a nominal writedown of 53.5
percent, with actual losses of as much as 74 percent.
The two sides had agreed to exchange five Alpha bank shares
for every seven in EFG.
"The merger's share swap had been based on significantly
lower losses in terms of net present value (NPV) than the hit of
70 percent or more that the bond exchange will inflict," the
bank analyst said.
Alpha Bank's board will convene a general shareholders'
assembly where it will propose calling off the merger, a
spokesman at Alpha Bank said. Alpha's board meeting is set for
March 27.
"The board will explain to shareholders why the merger is no
longer in their interest," another Alpha Bank official said.
Alpha shares trimmed earlier gains of more than 6 percent
and were up 1.4 percent at 1.44 euros in afternoon trade.
Eurobank shares were down 1 percent after rising 5 percent
earlier in the session.
NO FORCED MARRIAGE
Eurobank, which had been keen on the deal all along,
maintains the view that the merger would have been beneficial.
In a bourse filing, it said the agreement to form the 23rd
largest bank in Europe would have benefited both sides through
cost savings and boosted the country's economy. It said the
merger would have produced savings of 4 billion euros.
"We believed the deal made sense and had serious synergies,
but if Alpha does not want it, you can't have a forced
marriage," a Eurobank official told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
Battered by the debt crisis, sovereign downgrades and an
economy in its fifth year of recession, Greek authorities and
the central bank have been urging banks to explore tie-ups in
the hope of regaining access to wholesale funding markets.
Analysts say the focus will now shift to recapitalisation
needs, which are likely to force Greek banks to turn to the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, a state capital backstop, to
shore up their capital ratios.
"With the deal off, the market may be looking for other
consolidation moves in the sector down the road," said Piraeus
Securities analyst Natasha Roumantzi.
"The important factor will be the terms of the
recapitalisation process, which are expected to be specified
towards the end of the month."
It is the third time Alpha has decided to go it alone after
being involved in merger discussions.
In November 2001 it pulled out of an agreed merger with
National Bank of Greece and in February 2011 it again
ended talks with the same bank.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Will
Waterman)