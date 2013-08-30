BRIEF-Fitch says Mongolian banks are still under pressure despite IMF deal
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
ATHENS Aug 30 Alpha Bank, Greece's third-largest lender by assets, remained profitable in the first half, thanks to an accounting gain on its acquisition of Emporiki and lower funding costs.
Including a goodwill write-back on Emporiki booked in the first quarter, Alpha posted net profit of 2.732 billion euros ($3.61 billion), above market expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting profit of 2.64 billion euros on average.
Excluding the 2.6 billion euro write-back, the bank earned 126.7 million euros in the first half from a loss of 462 million in the same period last year.
Provisions for loan impairments rose 37 percent year-on-year to 984 million euros, the bank said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust has been added to Fitch Ratings' Resi Investor tool, which allows users to conduct their own scenario analysis by varying Fitch's rating assumptions to calculate expected losses and model-implied rating outcomes. The tool also allows investors to generate pivot table-type stratification tables, interactive charts and transaction comparisons. Resi Investor is available at <a
* Issues query regarding trading activity on Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: