ATHENS, March 19 Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets, on Thursday reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter as provisions for impaired loans hammered its bottom line.

Greek banks, already hit hard by the country's debt crisis, have suffered further in recent months as rising political tensions and fears of a Greek euro zone exit prompt savers to pull deposits and squeeze liquidity levels.

Alpha, about 66 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, posted a net loss of 440.2 million euros versus a loss of 156.9 million euros in the third quarter.

For the full year, the bank reported a loss of 329.7 million euros compared to a loss of 2.92 billion euros in the previous year.

The bank said emergency liquidity funding from the Greek central bank stood at 17.6 billion euros at the end of February.

Alpha's non-performing credit eased to 33 percent of its loan book at end-December from 33.6 percent at end-September but loan-loss provisions more than doubled quarter-on-quarter to 772.6 million euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)