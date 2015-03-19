ATHENS, March 19 Alpha Bank, Greece's
fourth-largest lender by assets, on Thursday reported a wider
loss in the fourth quarter as provisions for impaired loans
hammered its bottom line.
Greek banks, already hit hard by the country's debt crisis,
have suffered further in recent months as rising political
tensions and fears of a Greek euro zone exit prompt savers to
pull deposits and squeeze liquidity levels.
Alpha, about 66 percent owned by the country's bank rescue
fund HFSF, posted a net loss of 440.2 million euros versus a
loss of 156.9 million euros in the third quarter.
For the full year, the bank reported a loss of 329.7 million
euros compared to a loss of 2.92 billion euros in the previous
year.
The bank said emergency liquidity funding from the Greek
central bank stood at 17.6 billion euros at the end of February.
Alpha's non-performing credit eased to 33 percent of its
loan book at end-December from 33.6 percent at end-September but
loan-loss provisions more than doubled quarter-on-quarter to
772.6 million euros.
