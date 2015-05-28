ATHENS May 28 Alpha Bank, Greece's
fourth-largest lender by assets, on Thursday reported a narrower
loss in the first quarter compared to last year's final quarter
with provisions for impaired loans continuing to hurt its bottom
line.
Alpha, about 66 percent owned by the country's bank rescue
fund HFSF, posted a net loss of 115.8 million euros ($126
million) versus a loss of 440.2 million euros in the fourth
quarter.
Alpha's non-performing credit rose to 33.8 percent of its
loan book at end-March from 33 percent at end-December.
Provisions for bad debt dropped 45 percent
quarter-on-quarter to 426.3 million euros from 772 million in
the last quarter of 2014.
The bank said funding from the Greek central bank's
emergency liquidity window stood at 20.6 billion euros in May.
(1 US dollar = 0.9165 euro)
