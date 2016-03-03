ATHENS, March 3 Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets, swung to a loss in last year's final quarter, hurt by provisions for impaired loans.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year, reported a net loss of 533 million euros ($582.25 million) after a profit of 414 million euros in the third quarter.

The bank's non-performing credit rose to 36.8 percent of its loan book at end-December from 36.5 percent at end-September.

Provisions for bad debt more than doubled quarter-on-quarter to 664 million euros, including a charge of 443 million related to an asset quality review conducted last year. Cash coverage of non-performing loans increased to 69 percent. ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)