BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower building
* Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower Building Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
ATHENS, March 30 Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets, was profitable in October-to-December for a second straight quarter as improved net interest income offset higher provisions for impaired loans.
Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit of 20.1 million euros ($21.6 million), down from net earnings of 41.2 million in the third quarter.
For 2016 as a whole, the bank returned to profitability, posting net profit of 42.3 million euros after a loss of 1.37 billion in 2015.
The bank's non-performing loans ratio eased to 38.1 percent of its book at end-December from 38.3 percent at end-September.
Provisions for bad debt rose 18 percent quarter-on-quarter to 304 million euros from 258 million in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.9318 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower Building Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.