(Combines Piraeus, Alpha bank results)

ATHENS, March 19 Two major Greek lenders, Piraeus and Alpha Bank, reported losses in the fourth quarter on Thursday after provisions for bad loans hammered their bottom lines.

Greek banks, already hit hard by the country's debt crisis, have suffered in recent months as rising political tensions and fears of a Greek euro zone exit prompted savers to pull out deposits, squeezing liquidity levels.

The banks, which have been largely cut off from tapping the European Central Bank's main funding operations, survive on a drip feed of emergency liquidity from the domestic central bank.

Piraeus Bank, Greece's second-largest lender by assets, made a fourth-quarter loss of 332 million euros ($354 million) after taking bad loan provisions of 519 million euros.

However, that was a smaller than the third quarter when a 2.24 billion euro charge for bad loans pushed it to a loss of 1.56 billion euros.

Alpha, Greece's No. 4 lender, posted a net loss of 440.2 million euros, bigger than a 156.9 million euros loss in the third quarter as loan-loss provisions more than doubled to 772.6 million euros.

Deposits fell 5.6 billion euros in the first two months of the year as Greece sank into a new crisis, the bank's CFO Vassilis Psaltis told Reuters. With the latest political crisis worsening the outlook, bad loans are now expected to peak in the first quarter of 2016 instead of this quarter, he said.

Alpha, which is about 66 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, said emergency liquidity funding from the central bank was 17.6 billion euros at the end of February.

Piraeus also cited deposits falling by 6.9 billion euros in the first two months of the year. It said bad loans dropped slightly to 38.8 percent of its book from 39 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Deepa Babington and David Clarke)