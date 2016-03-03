* Alpha posts loss of 533 mln euros in fourth quarter

* Non-performing credit reaches 36.8 pct of loan book

* Bad-debt provisioning increased to 664 mln euros (Adds CEO comment, details)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, March 3 Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets, swung to a loss in the final quarter of 2015 after it more than doubled its provisions for bad debts.

Alpha, 11-percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF after a recapitalisation late last year, reported a net loss of 533 million euros ($582.3 million) after a profit of 414 million euros in the third quarter.

"We are leaving behind us a difficult year, marked by severe deposit outflows, the imposition of capital controls and a requirement to raise additional capital," Chief Executive Dimitris Mantzounis said in a statement.

Alpha raised all the capital required to cover the adverse scenario in a European Central Bank stress test late last year from private investors, without resorting to state aid.

"In 2016, we target to improve operating profitability through cost containment initiatives and a further reduction of our funding costs," Mantzounis said.

He said a timely completion of the country's first bailout review is essential for the economy to recover this year.

Alpha Bank's non-performing credit - loans in arrears for more than 90 days - rose to 36.8 percent of its loan book at end-December from 36.5 percent at end-September.

Provisions for bad debt more than doubled from the previous quarter to 664 million euros, including 443 million related to an asset quality review that was part of the ECB health check.

The bank said cash coverage of its non-performing loans increased to 69 percent.

Borrowing from the ECB and the Bank of Greece decreased by 2.7 billion euros to 24.4 billion euros at the end of December, helped by the capital boost and deposit inflows.

Funding from the Greek central bank's emergency liquidity window stood at 19.6 billion euros.

Alpha had deposit inflows of 1.0 billion euros in the fourth quarter, stemming from business accounts.

($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Clarke)