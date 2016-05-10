ATHENS May 10 dGreek lender Alpha Bank said on Tuesday it sold its small unit Alpha Bank Skopje in neighbouring Macedonia to Silk Road Capital, as part of its restructuring plan.

Silk Road is owned by a Swiss investor active in the banking sectors of central and southeast Europe, Alpha Bank said, without disclosing the amount.

The divestment is capital neutral for Alpha Bank, it said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Louise Heavens)