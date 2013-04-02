By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, April 2 Greece's third-largest lender
Alpha Bank said on Tuesday it will seek to raise 12
percent of the 4.571 billion euro it needs to recapitalise from
private investors to remain privately run.
Greece's four major banks need 27.5 billion euros in fresh
funds to restore their solvency ratios to levels required by the
country's central bank after incurring losses from a sovereign
debt writedown and impaired loans.
Alpha's capital need has been set by the Bank of Greece at
4.571 billion euros.
Most of the funds will be provided by a state bank support
fund - the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) - in
exchange for new shares or contingent convertible bonds (CoCos).
Under the terms of the recapitalisation scheme, at least 10
percent of banks' new common equity must be raised from the
private sector, otherwise they will fall under the full control
of the HFSF.
Greece's international lenders have set aside 50 billion
euros from the country's bailout package to recapitalise its
viable banks and cover the costs of winding down others that are
deemed non-viable.
Detailing a plan announced last week, Alpha said it will
hold a shareholders' meeting on April 6 to seek approval for a
457.1 million euro rights offering.
The bank will raise another 92.9 million euros via new
common shares, with existing shareholders waiving their rights.
These shares will be privately placed with high-quality
strategic and institutional investors, it said.
If Alpha succeeds in raising the minimum 10 percent of the
capital need from the market, the remaining 4.113 billion euros
will be supplied by the HFSF in exchange for new shares which
will have restricted voting rights.
The issue price for the new common shares will be decided by
Alpha's board at the shareholders' meeting.
As an incentive, private investors will get one warrant for
each new common share for which they subscribe, enabling them to
buy shares taken up by the HFSF fund. The warrants can be
exercised semi-annually for a span of four-and-a-half years
after their issue date.
The number of Alpha shares each warrant can buy from the
HFSF fund will range from 7.31 to 9, depending on the take-up of
the private sector, the bank said.
Warrants will be listed on the Athens stock exchange.
Alpha has already obtained shareholder approval to issue
contingent convertible bonds to raise up to 2 billion euros.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)