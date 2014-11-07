BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
ATHENS/LONDON Nov 7 Greece's Alpha Bank is set to raise about $510 million from securitised shipping loans in one of the first European asset-backed deals in the sector for nearly a year, finance industry and Alpha bank sources said on Friday.
The deal, which is being arranged and financed by Citigroup and bundles together a portfolio of approximately 35 individual shipping loans, will have an average life of two and a half years with a five-year final maturity, industry sources said. A Citi spokesman declined to comment.
"Securitisation transactions are part of Alpha's programme. They are a tool to differentiate the bank's funding sources," one Alpha bank source said.
Sources told Reuters in June that Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender, planned to securitise about 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) of shipping loans and expected to raise about 500 million euros in the transaction. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos in Athens, Jonathan Saul and Alex Chambers in London; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.