Nov 14 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday it is working on a policy update to restrict its ads from being placed on fake news sites as concerns mount about the rapid spread of inaccurate information online.

The policy change is imminent, Google spokeswoman Andrea Faville told Reuters.

"Moving forward, we will restrict ad serving on pages that misrepresent, misstate, or conceal information about the publisher, the publisher's content, or the primary purpose of the web property," she said. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)