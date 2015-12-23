By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 22 Google and Ford Motor Co
are in talks about forming a partnership to develop
autonomous car technology, a person briefed on the matter said
on Tuesday.
The extent of a partnership between the second-largest U.S.
automaker and search engine giant Alphabet Inc remains
under discussion and the precise framework of any effort is
unclear but it could include jointly building and developing
cars.
The two sides have been talking for months, the source said.
A partnership between a major automaker and Google could
speed the introduction of self-driving vehicles by giving the
car company access to Google's wealth of software development
while Google would benefit from the industrial and automotive
know-how of a firm such as Ford.
Fully autonomous cars could eventually prevent thousands of
crashes, deaths and injuries, reduce oil use through better
traffic management and extend personal mobility to people unable
to drive.
Ford Chief Executive Mark Fields met with Google co-founder
Sergey Brin earlier this month in California to discuss the
status of the talks, the source, who was briefed on the matter,
said.
Google says it is in talks with many automakers. It is not
clear if the talks with Ford have progressed beyond discussions
with other automakers.
"We're not going to comment on rumor or speculation about
specific conversations," Google said in a statement.
Ford declined to confirm or deny talks with Google.
"We have been, and will continue working with many companies
and discussing a variety of subjects," Ford spokesman Alan Hall
said.
Google has logged more than 1.3 million miles of autonomous
driving. It has developed a prototype pod-like self-driving car
that could be driven without a steering wheel and pedals.
Automotive News reported Monday the companies are in talks
to have the automaker build Google's next-generation autonomous
cars.
Yahoo Autos reported the two firms will create a joint
venture to build self-driving vehicles with Google's technology.
Both said an announcement on the partnership could be made at
the Consumer Electronics Show in early January.
Ford shares were up 3.4 percent, or $0.47 a share, to $14.20
on news of the potential partnership. Google rose 0.3 percent,
or $2.23, to $750 a share.
Karl Brauer, senior analyst at Kelley Blue Book, said both
partners could benefit. "An alliance between the two industries
could make everything happen much quicker," Brauer said.
Ford's former CEO, Alan Mulally, is a director at Google,
while Google named John Krafcik as chief executive of its
self-driving car project in September. Krafcik worked at Ford
for 14 years in a number of positions.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Bernie
Woodall in Detroit and Alexandria Sage in San Francisco; Editing
by Alan Crosby)