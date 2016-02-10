PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 10 Alphabet Inc's Google unit told U.S. auto safety regulators that the government's interpretation of motor vehicle safety rules is "extremely important" to its further development of fully self-driving cars.
In a Nov. 12 letter to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday, the director of Google's self-driving car project said the agency's decision on how to construe safety regulations "will have major impact" on its development.
NHTSA told Google in a Feb. 4 letter that it agreed it could consider a Google self-driving computer system as the driver of the vehicle - a major boost to getting self-driving cars on the road. But the agency but stopped short of agreeing to immediately waive all safety rules needed to allow fully self-driving cars on the roads as sought in Google's letter. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Paul Lienert; Editing by Sandra Maler)
