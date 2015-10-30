By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 30 A driver for Google's
same day delivery service filed a proposed class
action lawsuit against the company on Friday, alleging it
improperly classified her as an independent contractor and owes
expenses.
The case, filed in a Massachusetts state court, comes days
after Amazon Prime Now drivers filed a similar lawsuit against
Amazon.com Inc in California.
The level of benefits owed to workers in the on-demand
economy has been the subject of litigation in the courts, and
debate in the U.S. presidential race.
Like drivers in the Amazon case, Google Express driver Anna
Coorey said in her lawsuit that she was hired by an intermediary
courier service but is required to work only for Google during
her shift. Drivers wear Google Express uniforms and are required
to accept every delivery assigned to them during each shift, the
lawsuit said.
That makes drivers employees under Massachusetts state law,
attorneys for Coorey argue, who should be paid overtime and
other expenses.
A Google spokesman could not immediately comment on the
lawsuit.
Ride services Uber and Lyft face similar lawsuits from
drivers, brought by the same law firm which filed the case
against Google on Friday.
The case in Suffolk County Superior Court is Anna Coorey vs.
Google Inc and Beavex Inc.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Alan Crosby)