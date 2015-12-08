BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
Dec 8 Alphabet Inc said it would consider bringing its Fiber internet service to Los Angeles and Chicago, the two biggest cities the tech giant has worked with so far for the super-fast web service.
The Google Fiber service, which promises Internet speeds of up to 1000 megabytes per second, is currently available in Kansas City; Austin, Texas and Provo, Utah. (fiber.google.com/about/)
Alphabet, formerly Google, is moving into a new corporate structure that will provide more visibility on projects such as Fiber. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Q4 environmental services revenue $2.9 million versus $4.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)