By Tommy Wilkes
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 16 New Google leader
Sundar Pichai pledged on Wednesday to use India as a testing
ground for its products as the U.S. tech giant targets hundreds
of millions of consumers in the developing world set to move
online in the next few years.
"We think that what we build in India will apply to many
global places," Indian-born Pichai, appointed chief executive
officer in August, told reporters at an event in New Delhi.
With internet penetration already topping more than 90
percent in many developed markets, Google is increasingly
betting on large developing countries like India as a future
source of growth. The company does not disclose how much it has
invested in India.
Google expects more than 500 million Indians to be online by
2018, up from around 300 million today. But Pichai said that
with most new users accessing the internet via cheap smartphones
instead of desktops, poor mobile connectivity is forcing the
company to adapt how it structures and sells its software.
Google's CEO said the company would train two million Indian
developers for its Android operating system by 2019, promote
internet use among rural women in thousands of villages, and
expand its campus in the southern city of Hyderabad to get more
people online.
"It's about making sure that as the next one billion come
online, they have access," he said during a visit to the Indian
capital, where he is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister
Narendra Modi. There are likely to be more users of Google's
Android software in India than in the United States next year,
Google said in a statement.
Pichai cited user-generated maps, as well as a version of
YouTube that allows consumers with limited internet access to
store videos offline, as two recent examples of products
developed in India that have since been rolled out to other
countries.
Google is also working with Indian Railways to bring
wireless internet service to 100 train stations, with Mumbai
Central the first to go online in January. It's also working on
increasing the number of local languages available on its
virtual keyboard to target non-English speakers.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)