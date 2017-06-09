BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.
The company did not disclose the terms of the deal.
SoftBank said in a statement that as part of the transaction with Alphabet it had also agreed to acquire Japanese bipedal robotics company Schaft. (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico