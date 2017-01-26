Jan 26 Google parent Alphabet Inc
reported a 22.2 percent increase in quarterly revenue on
Thursday as advertisers spent more to reach an expanding user
base that spends ever more time on smartphones and on YouTube.
Alphabet's net income rose to $5.33 billion, or $7.56 per
Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the fourth
quarter, from $4.92 billion, or $7.06 per share, a year earlier.
(bit.ly/2kyl4fS)
The company's consolidated revenue rose to $26.06 billion in
the three months ended Dec. 31 from $21.33 billion a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)