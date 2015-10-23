Oct 23 New revenue streams such as mobile and
video advertising should continue to propel earnings of Google
parent Alphabet Inc, whose shares were set to open at
a record high on Friday following better-than-expected results,
analysts said.
The company's search traffic on mobiles surpassed desktop
traffic worldwide for the first time in the latest quarter.
Alphabet's shares were up nearly 10 percent at $746.95 in
premarket trading, far above the $713.33 record high set by
Google - the company's former name - in regular trading in July.
A 10 percent rise equates to about $46 billion in market
value. This would give Alphabet a market cap of about $519
billion, cementing its position as the second-most valuable
stock after Apple Inc, worth about $660 billion.
Shares of Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp
, which also posted better-than-expected quarterly
results on Thursday, also jumped in premarket trading, pushing
up U.S. stock index futures.
At least 14 brokerages raised price targets on Alphabet's
stock on Friday. J.P. Morgan and Jefferies were the most
bullish, both raising their targets to $900.
"We think it's not long before mobile clicks surpass
desktop, which we expect will provide a nice tailwind to
cost-per-clicks, magnified by a tighter gap between mobile and
desktop ad pricing," J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said.
Alphabet said the number of paid clicks, which require
advertisers to pay only if a user clicks on the ad, rose 23
percent, compared with 18 percent in the previous quarter.
With rivals such as Facebook Inc nipping at its
heels, Alphabet had been trying to pump up advertising revenue
from its mobile and video businesses, which have been much less
profitable than its desktop business.
In a sign the company was becoming more sensitive to
shareholders, Alphabet also announced on Thursday a $5.1 billion
share buyback, its first ever.
Alphabet's new transparent reporting structure, to come into
effect in the current quarter, also shows the company is
becoming more shareholder-friendly, analysts said.
"The market has wanted four things from GOOGL - consistent
revenue growth, margin stabilization, greater disclosure and
cash back. What the market wants, the market gets," said RBC
Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney.
(Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Writing by Sayantani
Ghosh)