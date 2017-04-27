BRIEF-AIG to redeem 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Alphabet Chief Executive Larry Page said on Thursday the holding company structure for search unit Google and a host of new businesses is working well.
As the two-year anniversary of Alphabet's corporate restructuring approaches, Page said the new model has empowered entrepreneurs at the Mountain View-based tech company.
"The new structure has helped entrepreneurs build and run companies with the autonomy and speed they need," he wrote in a letter published ahead of the company's earnings on Thursday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Takata Corp , the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday.
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement