By Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Google’s self-professed
mission is to organize the world’s information. But a company
known for engineering excellence is still trying to solve the
very human problem of how to organize itself.
Nearly two years ago, Google co-founder Larry Page announced
the tech giant would be remade as Alphabet, a holding company
whose units would include Google and an array of unrelated
pursuits in areas such as healthcare, self-driving cars and
urban planning.
Wall Street cheered. Previously those riskier ventures had
been lumped into Google's overall financial results. Investors
would now see Google’s performance independent of its so-called
“Other Bets,” an eclectic collection of 11 ventures. They
include Nest, a maker of Wi-Fi enabled thermostats; Calico,
which seeks to prolong the human lifespan; and X, the company's
secretive research lab.
Alphabet's top management also aimed to boost accountability
by appointing chief executives to head each of the Other Bets.
Few people in Google's constellation of ventures had ever held
the title prior to that.
But so far Alphabet has failed to show it can convert its
Other Bets from experiments to businesses with the reach, impact
and money-making potential of Google’s core search and
advertising operations. Interviews with two dozen former
Alphabet executives and employees reveal an organization
grappling with how much time and resources Other Bets deserve in
the pursuit of profitability.
In the first quarter, which ended March 31, the ventures
lost a combined $855 million; that's on top of a collective $3.6
billion loss for 2016. As a whole, Alphabet generated $90.3
billion in revenue in 2016. Google's share of that revenue was
$89.5 billion, while its 2016 operating income was $27.9
billion.
Alphabet's early days have seen more pruning than expansion
of its holdings.
The company has skinned back plans for Google Fiber, which
delivers rapid Internet service in 10 metro areas. This month,
Alphabet agreed to sell robotics company Boston Dynamics to
Japanese multinational SoftBank Group Corp. It unloaded
its Terra Bella satellite imaging business in February.
At one point last year, it was even looking to sell Nest,
the largest of the Other Bets, three people familiar with the
matter told Reuters. Google paid an eye-popping $3.2 billion for
the start-up in 2014.
Meanwhile, a series of executives have departed since the
reorganization, including the heads of Nest, an Internet
operation called Access and a venture capital firm known as GV.
An Alphabet spokeswoman declined repeated requests for
comment or to make executives available for interviews.
Supporters of the restructuring frame the early struggles as
typical growing pains.
For now, Wall Street isn't worried: Alphabet's stock is near
an all-time high, having reached $1,000 per share in June. Ruth
Porat, the no-nonsense chief financial officer who has steered
the restructuring, has won rave reviews from investors for
enforcing financial accountability across Alphabet.
Some Other Bets have made notable strides. Life sciences
initiative Verily recently attracted $800 million in outside
investment. Self-driving car project Waymo is considered among
the leaders in the burgeoning industry.
Still, it's not yet clear the structure will enable Alphabet
to do what most companies cannot: conceive the next wave of
innovation in-house or through the development of key
acquisitions. That goal is central to both the company's mission
and investor expectations, analysts say.
“The reason Google gets to trade at a decent multiple… is
because there's a growth story beyond advertising,” said analyst
James Wang of ARK Investment Management.
CEO or COO?
The Alphabet structure is Google’s stab at an age-old
corporate conundrum: sustaining innovation within a giant
enterprise.
Alphabet's strategy is to give entrepreneurs the autonomy of
a startup, coupled with the discipline of a traditional
corporate structure.
Roughly once a quarter, Other Bets leaders meet with the
Alphabet board – comprised of Porat, Page, Google co-founder
Sergey Brin and David Drummond, Alphabet's senior vice president
of corporate development – to discuss funding and performance,
according to two former employees.
At the same time, Alphabet is establishing separate
compensation plans for the Other Bets to reward employees if
their ventures succeed, mirroring startup incentives.
The formula has primed Alphabet's emerging businesses for
"global impact," Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said
this month at the annual stockholders meeting at the Mountain
View headquarters.
"There is one solution that we know works well in
capitalism, which is boards, shareholders, CEOs," Schmidt said.
"My bet is that the traditional lessons of business organization
will in fact result in success at Alphabet."
Still, Alphabet top brass continue to hold sway over key
strategy and financing decisions, a dynamic that has chafed
Other Bets chief executives who've complained they are treated
more like chief operating officers than shot callers, according
to people familiar with the situation.
In addition, scrutiny from Wall Street limits how generous
Alphabet can be in extending Google's resources to Other Bets,
said Brian McClendon, a former vice president of engineering at
Google.
"As of yet, the restructuring hasn’t provided what I think
is one of the immediate benefits, which is risk-taking
investment," he said.
NICKELED AND DIMED
Some companies acquired by Google found that being part of
Alphabet wasn't what they'd bargained for.
Two former Nest employees said they were promised generous
funding and time to achieve profitability following the
company's acquisition by Google in 2014. But after the
restructuring, Alphabet executives were keenly focused on
revenue, one former employee said.
Pricey overhead has made the path to profitability tougher.
After the restructuring, Alphabet began charging Other Bets for
their portion of shared services such as security and
facilities, ending what had previously amounted to a subsidy,
people familiar with the situation said. The units also felt
pressure to maintain Google perks such as free employee meals.
“One of the pitfalls (of Alphabet) is that those companies
are asked to stand on their own two feet, but they may inherit
the cost structure of Google," said Nest investor Peter Nieh, a
partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.
In early 2016, Alphabet explored selling Nest in an effort
code-named Project Amalfi, according to three people familiar
with the matter. No deal materialized, and Nest co-founder Tony
Fadell departed last year. Fadell declined to comment.
Boston Dynamics, acquired in 2013 during a robotics shopping
spree led by Android creator Andy Rubin, enjoyed generous
funding at first. But it was adrift after Rubin's departure, two
former employees said. Rubin did not respond to requests for
comment.
GRUMPY GOOGLERS
The creation of the Other Bets has also changed what it
means to work for Google.
Some grumble that their role now is to subsidize innovation
at their sister companies, rather than to innovate themselves.
“It did sort of send the message to people who stayed back
at Google, whether in search or in ads: Your job isn’t to push
the envelope,” one former Googler said.
Employee transfers to X, the illustrious “moonshot factory,”
are more complicated now that it's a separate entity, former
employees say.
That’s a striking shift, especially for high-performing
employees accustomed to moving about the company almost at will,
said Punit Soni, a former Google employee who is now chief
executive of Learning Motors, an artificial intelligence
startup.
“A basic premise of Google was people could do whatever they
wanted,” Soni said. “I can see why people will feel like it’s no
longer the old Google."
In the meantime, co-founder Page is pursuing yet another
"moonshot": flying cars.
He is the primary investor in Kitty Hawk, a startup in the
field that is entirely outside the Alphabet umbrella.
(Editing by Marla Dickerson)