Dec 2 Alphabet Inc's YouTube is aiming
to get rights for streaming TV series and movies for its
$9.99-a-month subscription service as it tries to step up
competition against rivals such as Netflix Inc and
Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The Journal reported that executives of the company have met
with Hollywood studios and other production companies in recent
months to consider pitches and negotiate licenses for new
content. (on.wsj.com/1l9EMPk)
YouTube is eager to secure these rights and is focusing on
new material. It is however not clear which TV series or movies
the company is pursuing, WSJ reported.
YouTube is still deciding how much content to license, but
it wants to have a strong collection of original programming and
licensed programming in 2016 and beyond, WSJ reported, citing a
person familiar with the matter.
The company is using existing relationships of Google Play
with movie studios and other premium video content owners to
negotiate streaming deals, WSJ reported.
Former programming chief of MTV Susanne Daniels and Kelly
Merryman, a former Netflix content executive, are involved in
these talks, the newspaper said.
The service, which is called YouTube Red, could be host to
exclusively streaming these contents. The shows or movies could
also be also released through traditional channels like movie
theaters, cable networks and DVDs alongside YouTube Red, the
person added.
YouTube was not available for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
YouTube Red, which was launched in October, allows viewers
to watch videos from across the site without interruption from
advertisements.
