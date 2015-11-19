(Corrects description of translation services offerings on
By Deborah M. Todd
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 In an effort to expand its
global reach, YouTube announced a set of new tools Thursday to
help translate the titles and descriptions of its vast trove of
videos into multiple languages.
YouTube estimates more than 80 percent of its videos are
viewed outside the United States and more than 60 percent of a
YouTube channel's views come from outside its country of origin.
But countless videos that might have been relevant to
viewers went unseen because of a search process that was limited
to a single language, said Vladimir Vuskovic, product manager
for YouTube Globalization.
With the new tools, YouTube offers the ability for titles
and descriptions of the videos on its site to appear in multiple
languages, "which helps with discovery of content," Vuskovic
said.
YouTube is offering three new services. Those who make
videos can translate their titles and descriptions, as well as
the subtitles for videos that contain them, into 76 languages,
including Mandarin, French and Spanish.
In addition, vendors who offer translation services to
Google Play developers can do the translation. YouTube said that
included translation into 57 languages.
Finally, YouTube said it would let viewers do the
translating through crowdsourcing, in which YouTube would screen
multiple answers to determine the correct translations. It said
that potentially enabled translations into any language.
In a test, the website Vice translated videos into Spanish
and Portuguese and saw viewing time increase more than 100
percent, the company said.
Deron Triff, TED director of global distribution, said the
company uploaded 60,000 translated videos to YouTube in a single
day in June, which provided access to viewers speaking Farsi,
Vietnamese, Turkish and Russian, among other languages.
For small organizations such as TED, "YouTube creates an
on-ramp for us to parts of the world where we wouldn't be able
to set up relationships," Triff said.
Daniel Aguayo, a social media specialist at Digipendent
Media, said the option is important for emerging artists and
brands but also a major step toward growing YouTube's overall
audience.
"From a content creation aspect, the No. 1 growing video
content creation sector is East Asia and Thailand," he said.
"If you can translate Mandarin, Cambodian, Thai and
different languages in the Indian dialect, that's another three
billion people nobody's talking to because of the language
barrier."
