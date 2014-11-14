HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 21 at 12:30 P.M. EDT/1630 GMT
March 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Nov 14 Alpha Mos SA :
* FY revenue 7.1 million euros versus 8.9 million euros last year
* Says result will remain negative for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
March 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, March 21 Biogen Inc on Tuesday won an intellectual property rights ruling against hedge fund manager Kyle Bass over its top multiple sclerosis pill, Tecfidera, pushing shares up more than 1 percent on a day when most U.S. stocks were down.
FRANKFURT, March 21 German generic drugmaker Stada, at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, postponed a press conference on 2016 results by six days to fully take into account a smaller acquisition that will have a single-digit million euro effect on earnings.