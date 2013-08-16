Aug 16 Alpha Natural Resources Inc has restarted production and lifted force majeure at its Cumberland thermal coal mine in Pennsylvania, where production was shut down in July.

Operations are gradually ramping up and the mine is shipping coal, Alpha said on Thursday evening. The company stopped mining at the site in July so it could fix part of the roof.

Alpha said in early August that it had invoked force majeure, a clause included in many contracts that eliminates liability for some natural and unavoidable events that prevent companies from fulfilling their obligations.

The company, which had expected to restart mining at Cumberland in the second half of August, has warned that the shutdown could weigh on shipments and raise its costs this year.

Cumberland shipped 6.4 million short tons of coal in 2012, a small percentage of Alpha's total sales of 108.8 million tons. The mine usually enjoys relatively high margins. Thermal coal is used mainly in power generation.