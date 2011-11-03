* Q3 adj profit 35 cents/shr vs Street view 4 cents/shr

* Revenue up to $2.3 bln on Massey merger, higher prices

* Stock up 11 percent (Updates with analyst comments, stock movement, byline)

By Steve James

Nov 3 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources' ANR.N third-quarter profit easily beat Wall Street estimates as revenue more than doubled on higher steel-making coal prices and the addition of mines it acquired from Massey Energy.

The earnings beat, plus an increase in Alpha's 2012 metallurgical and Western U.S. steam coal shipment targets, sent the company's stock soaring 11.5 percent to $26.70 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Analyst Michael Dudas, of Sterne Agee, said although the company also lowered its Eastern U.S steam coal shipment goal, he was pleased with the emphasis on metallurgical coal, which is in hot demand from Asian steelmakers.

"We suspect reduced Eastern shipments guidance reflects Alpha's decision to throttle back higher cost legacy Central Appalachian steam coal mines," he wrote in a research note.

"We are pleased with the product shift from Eastern steam to met coal markets," Dudas said.

Analyst Meredith Bandy, of BMO Capital Markets, reiterated her "outperform" rating for Alpha "based on continued progress in the Massey integration with possible upside to costs and synergies targets, including upside to met coal production."

Third-quarter net income rose to $66.4 million, or 29 cents per share, from $31.9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier, the Abingdon, Virginia-based company said.

Excluding costs from the Massey acquisition, adjusted earnings were 35 cents per share. On that basis, they easily beat the analysts' average estimate of 4 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue more than doubled to $2.3 billion. Coal revenue rose to $2 billion from $900 million, and the average realized price per ton for metallurgical coal, which is used in steelmaking, increased 38 percent.

Alpha raised its metallurgical coal shipment target for 2012 to a range of 23.5 million to 26.5 million tons from 23 million to 26 million tons. It also increased its Western steam coal shipments estimate to a range of 49 million to 53 million tons next year, from 48 million to 52 million tons.

But it lowered its Eastern steam target for 2012 from 49 million to 54 million tons, to 46 million to 52 million tons.

The company said global demand for metallurgical coal remains robust, driven primarily by growth in Asia, where Chinese raw steel production increased 18 percent year-over-year in September.

"Driven by continued demand growth and limited new sources of supply in the near-term, the market for metallurgical coal remains strong," Alpha said.

It also said the seaborne export market for thermal, or steam coal used in power generation, was growing -- also driven by demand primarily in emerging economies in Asia.

With more than 25 million tons of export terminal capacity annually, Alpha "plans to leverage this competitive advantage to benefit from a strengthening seaborne thermal coal market," the company said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Steve James in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)