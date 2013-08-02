BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Alpha Natural Resources Inc has declared force majeure at its Cumberland mine in Pennsylvania, where production was shut down in July, but mining is expected to resume in the second half of August, the coal miner's chief executive said on Friday.
"We've issued force majeure notices to our Cumberland customers for the time being," Chief Executive Kevin Crutchfield said on a call with analysts and investors.
Alpha is working to fix part of the roof of the mine.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors