Aug 2 Alpha Natural Resources Inc has declared force majeure at its Cumberland mine in Pennsylvania, where production was shut down in July, but mining is expected to resume in the second half of August, the coal miner's chief executive said on Friday.

"We've issued force majeure notices to our Cumberland customers for the time being," Chief Executive Kevin Crutchfield said on a call with analysts and investors.

Alpha is working to fix part of the roof of the mine.