UPDATE 1-OMV agrees to sell Turkish unit Petrol Ofisi to Vitol for $1.45 bln
* On closing, OMV net profit to take 1.1 bln eur fx hit (Adds details on the deal, background)
Aug 2 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a wider adjusted loss for the second quarter on Friday as prices slid in a tough market.
Alpha's net loss narrowed to $185.7 million, or 84 cents a share, from $2.23 billion, $10.14 a share, a year earlier, when the company took about $2.5 billion in impairment and restructuring charges.
Excluding those charges and other items, the adjusted loss widened to $129.2 million, or 59 cents a share, from $72.3 million, or 33 cents a share. Revenue fell to $1.34 billion from $1.85 billion.
PAWNEE, Okla., March 3 The Pawnee Nation filed a lawsuit on Friday in tribal court in Oklahoma against 27 oil and gas producers, seeking damages for an earthquake they said was caused from man-made activity related to hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
March 3 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.